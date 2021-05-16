Bio-imaging Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2027 – Research Strategy, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Report with Key Players

Bio-Imaging are tool and technologies used for creating structural or functional images of living objects or systems. It involves use of techniques and processes for creating images of the anatomical areas and tissues of the human body to the molecular level.

The Bio-imaging Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as development in cell biology, computer analysis usage for molecular imaging technologies, rise in aging population, increasing number of diagnostic centers and radiopharmaceuticals, increasing investment in R& and prospective opportunities in Radiation oncology, cardiology sector etc. Nevertheless, inadequate technical infrastructure and detoriating levels of reimbursement is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

BioClinica, Inc.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

FONAR Corporation

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Covidien Pharmaceuticals

Digirad Corporation

Esaote S.p.A

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Gamma Medica Inc.

GE Healthcare

The “Global Bio-imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bio-imaging Market with detailed market segmentation by Technology, End User and geography. The global Bio-imaging Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bio-imaging Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Bio-imaging Market is segmented on the basis of Technology and End User. Based on Technology the market is segmented into Medical and Molecular. Based on End User the market is segmented into Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bio-imaging Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bio-imaging Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bio-imaging Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Bio-imaging Market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Bio-imaging Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Bio-imaging Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Bio-imaging Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Bio-imaging Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Bio-imaging Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Bio-imaging Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Bio-imaging Market – By End User

1.3.3 Bio-imaging Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIO-IMAGING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BIO-IMAGING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

