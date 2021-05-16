Cancer Therapeutics Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Industry Forecast Report by 2023 with Key Players

The use of targeted, biologic (immunotherapy) & other forms of therapies administered to treat cancer through oncology drugs is known as cancer therapeutics. The global cancer therapeutics market was valued at $81,291 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach at $178,863 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, rise in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs, increase in cancer funding & research, and growth in geriatric population are the key factors that augment the growth of the cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer cases is expected to boost the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene Corporation

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

However, adverse effects associated with cancer therapeutics market and high costs associated with oncology drug development are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on application, top selling drugs, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and others. By top selling drugs, it is categorized into Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global cancer therapeutics market.

Cancer therapeutics market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications, top selling drugs, and developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

