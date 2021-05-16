Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

The report Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market 2019 Research highlights key dynamics of Global Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Industry sector. The potential of the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market has been investigated along with the key challenges. Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report provides additional information like Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Sales Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology, Analyst Introduction, Data Source Describe Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Short Detail About Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report: Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane is used in electrolyzers at electrolysis plants in which brine is decomposed. It plays a key part in manufacturing caustic soda (sodium hydroxide)/caustic potash (potassium hydroxide), chlorine, and hydrogen-basic chemical products required in our daily lives. The chlor-alkali processes rely on an ion-exchange membrane to separate the sodium and chloride ions of the sodium chloride.A membrane caustic soda plant with manufacturing capacity of 10 K MT demands 300 sq.m Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane. The replacement cycle of the membrane is usually 2.5-4 years.

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Top Manufacturers : Chemours, Asahi Kasei, AGC, Dongyue Group

Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Regional Analysis : USA, Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

Membrane with Sacrificial Thread, Membrane without Sacrificial Thread

Chlor-alkali industry, Water Electrolysis, Electrodialysis, Water Treatment

Scope of the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Report: Global chlor-alkali ion exchange membrane market is highly concentrated, with three company dominated the global market. Asahi Kasei is the largest player in the market, with volume share reached to 46.50% in 2017. Chemours has more customers in American and European market, while AGC is more welcomed in developing regions. China takes a major share in global chlor-alkali industry, followed by Europe and the United States. In China, foreign brands occupy large proportion of the chlor-alkali ion exchange membrane market. There is only one manufacturer in China, Dongyue Group with its business still in startup stage. Since the chlor-alkali is in modest developing stage. Owing to high technology barrier, it is expected that no significant players would enter into chlor-alkali membrane market in the near future.

The worldwide market for Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

