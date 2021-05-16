Cloud Mobile Music Services Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Mobile Music Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cloud mobile music services include internet services that help users to upload their personal music collection on the cloud. These (music collections) can be later retrieved from the Internet on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. A majority of the mobile music service providers have online music stores that offer songs to the user. Cloud-based online music enables listeners to move from the traditional way of owning music to a new model of ‘anytime-anywhere’ access to music. Moving from an ownership model to subscription and ad-supported music is likely to change the music preferences of consumers as they will experiment more with the new forms of music. This will result in a wide variety of music reaching a large and diverse audience.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing use of smartphones and cloud services. There is an increasing demand for mobile devices and cloud services among the consumers and service providers. The growing popularity of smartphones drives the demand for cloud services in the global mobile music industry. The rising number of mobile sites and mobile applications help the music subscription services vendors in growing their customer base. Vendors are also introducing various domestic mobile applications through the cloud, which help in streaming and downloading music. Music is one of the most used applications in mobile devices after social media and emails.

In 2018, the global Cloud Mobile Music Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Spotify

Aspiro

Deezer

Guvera

Gamma Gaana

Microsoft

Rhapsody International

Saavn

Stingray Digital Media

TriPlay

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Downloading Services

Streaming Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Academic Research

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

