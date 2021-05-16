Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Dominated by Hair Serum and Mud Shampoo Segment by 2023

The dead sea mud cosmetics market has been segmented by hair care cosmetics type into hair serum, hair clay, mud shampoo, hair conditioner and hair mask. Among these segments, the hair serum and mud shampoo segment dominated the overall dead sea mud cosmetics market in the year 2015 and are anticipated to continue their dominance over the period 2016-2023. Factors such as rising concern towards hair fall and hair growth among the urban population combined with rise in spending on personal care products are estimated to drive the growth of hair care cosmetics in overall global dead sea mud cosmetics market during forecast period.

The global market of dead sea mud cosmetics garnered USD 1,274.1 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach market valuation of USD 2,864.1 Million by the end of 2023 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% over the period 2016-2023. Rising awareness related to appearance of the skin especially among youth population is anticipated to expand the growth of dead sea mud cosmetics market over the forecast period.

In the regional segment, North America represented the largest market in the 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period in overall Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market. The consumer behavior is playing an important role behind the rising demand for dead sea mud cosmetic products in North-America region. Additionally, the growing concern towards the harmful effects from chemical and synthetic based cosmetic products combined with initiatives by government organizations in various countries are encouraging the use of organic ingredients, thereby fostering the market growth of dead sea mud cosmetics. Further, the Europe dead sea mud cosmetics market is estimated to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising personal disposable income of population in the region. Furthermore, the huge consumer base along with rapidly growing aging population in Asia-Pacific region is expected to bolster the demand for dead sea mud cosmetic products over the forecast period.

Awareness of Skin Related Risks to Boom the Market

Owing to rising incidences of skin related risks, there is growing health concern among majority of the consumers all over the world. Increasing health consciousness among population is escalating the demand for dead sea mud cosmetics, which is expected to benefit the expansion of global dead sea mud cosmetics market in upcoming years.

However, cost variation with respect to dead sea cosmetic products and stringent government regulations is likely to hamper the growth of the dead sea mud cosmetic market in the near future.

The report titled “Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the dead sea mud cosmetics market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the dead sea mud cosmetics market which includes company profiling of Aroma Dead Sea, Ahava Cosmetics, Aqua Dead Sea, Kawar Cosmetics and Seacret Direct.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the dead sea mud cosmetics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

