Digital Educational Toy Market 2025 Set to Grow According to Forecasts – Lego, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, GigoToys, LeapFrog

Increasing digitization, proliferation of smart devices, developing internet infrastructure and many other factors have been influencing the growth for smart/digital toys. There has been a dynamic change in entire educational system, the traditional classrooms are now advanced smart classrooms. Digital Educational Toys cater to different set of target segments which can categorized by age group. Manufacturers have been focusing on different type of toys which meet the needs of pre-school kids to adults.

Key players profiled in the report include Lego, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, GigoToys, LeapFrog, Simba and Dickie Group, VTech Electronics North America, LLC, Tomy Company Ltd., Mindware, Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Digital Educational Toys Market along with detailed segmentation of market by components, transmission, applications, and five major geographical regions. Global Digital Educational Toys market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness smart devices and applications.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Digital Educational Toys market

-To analyze and forecast the global Digital Educational Toys market on the basis of components, category and applications

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Educational Toys market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Digital Educational Toys players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Digital Educational Toy Market Landscape

5 Digital Educational Toy Market-Key Industry Dynamics

6 Digital Educational Toy Market-Global Market Analysis

7 Digital Educational Toy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Category

8 Digital Educational Toy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Components

9 Digital Educational Toy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Applications

10 Digital Educational Toy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

11 Digital Educational Toy Market, Industry Landscape

12 Digital Educational Toy Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Lego

12.2 Mattel

12.3 Hasbro

12.4 Bandai

12.5 GigoToys

12.6 LeapFrog

12.7 Simba and Dickie Group

12.8 VTech Electronics North America, LLC

12.9 Tomy Company Ltd.

12.10 Mindware, Inc.

13 Appendix

