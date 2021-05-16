Digital Farming Market 2019

The agricultural community has spent several years synthesizing an operational description for digital farming. In several cases, there have also been solutions put forth all claiming to be digital farming, but now, more than ever, there is as much ambiguity about digital farming as there was when the community labeled and named it. Agriculture is one of the most complex systems that can be analyzed, and most of what has been proposed are solutions like weather, imagery, and NDVI, including many proprietary point solutions. These are pieces of the solution, and they are parts of the operational concept.

In 2018, the global Digital Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

Dow

Bayer

Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta

KWS AG

Delta & Pine Land

Simplot

Barenbrug Group

Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

Cargill

Yara International

Netafim

Seminis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Farming Equipment

Management Software

Other Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Digital Farming Manufacturers

Digital Farming Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Farming Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

