Digital Transformation Market Research Report with Business Overview by Application and Specification

Report Title: "2018-2023 Global and Regional Digital Transformation Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report"

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Digital Transformation market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Digital Transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the Digital Transformation market on a global level.

Historical Forecast Period:

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Digital Transformation Market;

2018 – Base Year for Digital Transformation Market;

2018-2023 – Forecast Period for Digital Transformation Market;

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Digital Transformation market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the Digital Transformation market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Digital Transformation Market Segmentations:

Digital Transformation Market by Top Manufacturers:

Cognizant , SAP SE , Dell Emc , Microsoft Corporation , Adobe Systems Incorporated , Accenture PLC , Capgemini , IBM Corporation , Oracle Corporation , Google Inc. , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , CA Technologies

By Component

Solution, Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Mobility, Disruptive Technology (IoT, Blockchain Technology & Artificial Intelligence), Social Media, Service, Professional Services, System Integration

By Deployment Type

On-premise, Cloud

By End User

Enterprises, SMBs

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government

Digital Transformation Market by Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Digital Transformation opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of Digital Transformation adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of Digital Transformation?

What opportunities exist in the Digital Transformation Market?

Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?

Major TOC Points Covered in this Digital Transformation Market Report:

Chapter 1 Digital Transformation Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Digital Transformation Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Digital Transformation Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Digital Transformation Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Appendix

