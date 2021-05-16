Energy Conservation Service Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024
Energy conservation effort made to reduce the consumption of energy by using less of an energy service. This can be achieved either by using energy more efficiently (using less energy for a constant service) or by reducing the amount of service used (for example, by driving less). Energy conservation is a part of the concept of eco-sufficiency. Energy conservation reduces the need for energy services and can result in increased environmental quality, national security, personal financial security and higher savings. It is at the top of the sustainable energy hierarchy. It also lowers energy costs by preventing future resource depletion.
Energy efficiency stands at a crossroads today. Strong efficiency gains continued to be made in 2018, even as energy prices fell. But at the same time, governments are not coming up with new policies fast enough, relying on existing regulations instead, precisely at the time when a pipeline of new efficiency policies should be coming into force. There is a risk that efficiency gains could take a step back.
However, global progress has become dependent on yesterday’s policies, with the implementation of new policies slowing. If the world is to transition to a clean energy future, a pipeline of new efficiency policies needs to be coming into force. Instead, the current low rate of implementation risks a backward step.
According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Conservation Service market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 41730 million by 2024, from US$ 30630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Conservation Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Energy Conservation Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Energy Conservation Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
BOT
EPC
EPC+C
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Waste Heat to Power
Motor Energy Saving
Building Energy Saving
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE
Siemens
Enertika
WGL Energy Services
Schneider Electric
Engie
Bernhard Energy Solutions
Enel X
Edison Energy
Sinoma Energy Conservation
CSG Energy
CLP
