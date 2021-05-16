Feldspathic Minerals Market : Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2026

Introduction

Abundantly present in igneous rocks, feldspathic minerals are widely mined from a range of rocks geologically connected to igneous rocks such as granite. Alpite rock, which is similar to igneous rock and has a finer grain size, is commonly mined for feldspathic minerals. Other sources such as alaskite in the U.S., phonolite and rhyolite in West Germany and beach sand and alluvial deposits in Spain are commercially exploited for their feldspathic minerals content. Feldspathic minerals comprising Albite and Anorthite are called plagioclase feldspars while those comprising Albite and Orthoclase are called alkaline feldspars. Alkaline feldspars are of much interest in the industrial applications of feldspathic minerals.

Feldspathic minerals are commonly defined as aluminosilicates with more than 58% SiO2 and over 2% of alkali content with alumina content a little higher than 3%. They do not melt at a specific melting point, but melting over a range of temperatures. This property of feldspathic minerals is considerably advantageous in manufacturing ceramics and glass as it lowers the melting temperature of quartz, thereby lowering the production costs.

Feldspathic Minerals Market: Dynamics

With prominent use of feldspathic minerals as fluxing agents in the manufacture of ceramic and glass materials, the global feldspathic minerals market is significantly dependent on the growth of ceramic and glass industries. The ceramics industry has been the key growth driver for the feldspathic minerals market with glass industry next in line. Other industries employ feldspathic minerals as fillers in paints, rubber and plastics given their properties such as good dispersability, stable pH and chemical inertness. Their application in welding applications is also estimated to have a vital impact on the feldspathic minerals market.

In an attempt to increase the quality of their products, ceramic manufacturers are noted to downsize their production capacities. This factor is estimated to reduce the demand for feldspathic minerals and have a negative impact on the market. The increasing use of alternate products is feared to substitute feldspathic minerals in their end use industries. Materials with alkali metal content similar to that of feldspathic minerals can potentially limit the growth of feldspathic minerals in ceramic and glass industries. Materials such as bauxite, diatomite, corundum, magnetite, garnet, silica sand, mica and talc, among others are believed to substitute feldspathic minerals in other applications such as fillers in rubber, paints and plastics, among others.

Backward integration has been observed in the companies producing feldspathic minerals. Market players such as Global Investments Holdings and Asia Mineral Processing Co., Ltd, among others mine, purify and sell feldspathic minerals via their self-owned facilities, giving them a stronghold in the feldspathic minerals marketplace.

Feldspathic Minerals Market: Segmentation

The feldspathic minerals market can be segmented on the basis of product type, composition and end use.

On the basis of product type, the feldspathic minerals market has been segmented into:

Feldspars

Feldspathic Sand

On the basis of composition, the feldspathic minerals has been segmented into:

Sodium Feldspathic Minerals

Potassium Feldspathic Minerals

Calcium Feldspathic Minerals

Mixed Feldspathic Minerals

On the basis of end use, the feldspathic minerals market has been segmented into:

Glass Industry

Ceramic & Tile Industry

Paints & Coating Industry

Rubber Industry

Feldspathic Minerals Market: Regional Outlook

While the production of feldspathic minerals is largely dominated by countries such as Italy and Spain based in Europe, the increasing consumption of feldspathic minerals has witnessed an upsurge in countries such as China and India due to the increasing production of ceramic tiles and other products. With China also being a prominent producer, the country is highly unlikely to be dependent on the import of feldspathic minerals. Europe is expected to continue to dominate the global feldspathic minerals market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Feldspathic Minerals Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global feldspathic minerals market identified across the value chain include Sibelco, Global Investment Holdings, Eczac?ba?? Group, Minerali Industriali S.r.l., Gottfried Feldspat GmbH, Imerys Group, G3 Enterprises, Kaltun Madencilik A.?., Asia Mineral Processing Co., Ltd, and El Waha, among others.

