Food Automation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Motors and Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controller Systems and Visualization, Rotary and Linear Products, Others); Application (Dairy, Bakery, Beverage, Confectionery, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat Poultry and Seafood, Others) and Geography

Technological advancements in food and beverage industry across the globe is driving the demand for food automation market. Furthermore demand for advanced machinery with high productivity and efficiency is also projected to greatly influence the food automation market. Moreover, inclination of consumers towards processed and ready to eat foods worldwide is expected to have a robust impact in the food automation market. Emerging strict international food safety regulations in the developed nation is estimated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Food Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food automation market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, application and geography. The global food automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.ABB

2.GEA Group AG,

3.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

4.Rexnord Industries, LLC

5.Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

6.Schneider Electric SE

7.Siemens AG

8.The Emerson Electric Co

9.The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

10.Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global food automation market is segmented on the basis of type, function and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into motors & generators, motor controls, discrete controller systems & visualization, rotary & linear products and others. On the basis of the function the market is segmented into packaging & re-packaging, palletizing, sorting & grading, picking & placing, processing and other functions. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into dairy, bakery, beverage, confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat poultry and seafood, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global food automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the food automation market in these regions.

