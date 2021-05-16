Future of eGRC Market Industrial Chain Analysis and Future Predictions
Report Title: “2018-2023 Global and Regional eGRC Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”
The report covers forecast and analysis for the eGRC market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the eGRC market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the eGRC market on a global level.
Historical Forecast Period:
2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for eGRC Market;
2018 – Base Year for eGRC Market;
2018-2023 – Forecast Period for eGRC Market;
In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the eGRC market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the eGRC market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
eGRC Market Segmentations:
eGRC Market by Top Manufacturers:
IBM, Microsoft , SAP , SAS, Oracle, Bwise , FIS, Wolters Kluwer , Metricstream, Thomson Reuters , EMC (A Dell Company)
By Component
Software, Service
By Software
Audit management, Compliance management, Risk management, Policy management, Incident management, Others (Business continuity management, IT GRC, financial control management, and issue management)
By Service
Consulting and training, Integration, Support
By Deployment Model
Cloud, On-premises
By Organization Size
SMBs, Enterprises
By Usage
Internal, External,
eGRC Market by Region Segmentation:
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the eGRC opportunity?
- What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of eGRC adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?
- What are the key application scenarios and use cases of eGRC?
- What opportunities exist in the eGRC Market?
- Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?
Major TOC Points Covered in this eGRC Market Report:
Chapter 1 eGRC Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production eGRC Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales eGRC Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis
Chapter 9 eGRC Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix
