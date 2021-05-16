Gene Therapy Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR of 33.3% from 2017 to 2023 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report
The global gene therapy market was valued at $584 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,402 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.3% from 2017 to 2023. Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patients cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools. For instance, genetic engineering can be used to modify physical appearance, metabolism, physical capabilities, and mental abilities such as memory and intelligence. In addition, it is also used for infertility treatment. Gene therapy offers a ray of hope for patients, who either have no treatment options or show no benefits with drugs currently available. The ongoing success has strongly supported upcoming researches and has carved ways for enhancement of gene therapy.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Novartis
Kite Pharma, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Spark Therapeutics Inc.
Bluebird bio Inc.
Genethon
Transgene SA
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
Oxford BioMedica
NewLink Genetics Corp.
The gene therapy market is a widely expanding field in the pharmaceutical industry with new opportunities. This has piqued the interests of venture capitalists to explore this market and its commercial potential. Major factors that drive the growth of this market include high demands for DNA vaccines to treat genetic diseases, targeted drug delivery, and high incidence of genetic disorders. However, the stringent regulatory approval process for gene therapy and the high costs of gene therapy drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The global gene therapy market is segmented based on vector type, gene type, application, and geography. Based on vector type, it is categorized into viral vector and non-viral vector. Viral vector is further segmented into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Non-viral vector is further categorized into naked/plasmid vectors, gene gun, electroporation, lipofection, and others. Based on gene type, the market is classified into antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factors, receptors, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Vector Type
Viral vector
Retroviruses
Lentiviruses
Adenoviruses
Adeno Associated Virus
Herpes Simplex Virus
Poxvirus
Vaccinia Virus
Others
Non-viral vector
Naked/Plasmid Vectors
Gene Gun
Electroporation
Lipofection
Others
By Gene Type
Antigen
Cytokine
Tumor Suppressor
Suicide
Deficiency
Growth factors
Receptors
Others
By Application
Oncological Disorders
Rare Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurological Disorders
Infectious disease
Other Diseases
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Republic of South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The other players of the gene therapy market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Amgen
Epeius Biotechnologies
Abeona Therapeutics
Sanofi
UniQure
Juno Therapeutics
Adaptimmune
Celgene
Advantagene
