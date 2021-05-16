Global Luxury Watch Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

The Global Luxury Watch Market anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018- 2023. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 53,211.7 Million by the end of 2023. Continuous growth in the number of high net worth population is favoring the growth of the global luxury watch market. Swiss made luxury watches remains a top choice among consumers. Apart from this, innovations in luxury watch design is believed to benefit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Watch Market with respect to following sub- markets:

By Type

– Mechanical Watch

– Quartz Watch

– Others

By Made

– Swiss Watches

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Single Brand Store

– Multi Brand Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

– Rolex SA

– Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

– The Swatch Group

– Patek Philippe

– Audemars Piguet

– Chopard

– Girard- Perregaux

– Ulysse Nardin

– Breitling SA

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Luxury Watch Market

3. Global Luxury Watch Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Luxury Watch Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Luxury Watch Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Made

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Made

10.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023,

13.2.2. By Made

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made

13.2.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Demography

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.2.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Distribution Channel

13.2.4.1. Introduction

13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

