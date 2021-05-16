Global Luxury Watch Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023
The Global Luxury Watch Market anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018- 2023. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 53,211.7 Million by the end of 2023. Continuous growth in the number of high net worth population is favoring the growth of the global luxury watch market. Swiss made luxury watches remains a top choice among consumers. Apart from this, innovations in luxury watch design is believed to benefit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2023.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Watch Market with respect to following sub- markets:
By Type
– Mechanical Watch
– Quartz Watch
– Others
By Made
– Swiss Watches
– Others
By Demography
– Men
– Women
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Single Brand Store
– Multi Brand Store
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
– Rolex SA
– Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
– The Swatch Group
– Patek Philippe
– Audemars Piguet
– Chopard
– Girard- Perregaux
– Ulysse Nardin
– Breitling SA
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Luxury Watch Market
3. Global Luxury Watch Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Luxury Watch Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Luxury Watch Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Made
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
10.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.2.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023,
13.2.2. By Made
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made
13.2.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Demography
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.2.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Distribution Channel
13.2.4.1. Introduction
13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.2.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
