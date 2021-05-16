Global Office Furniture Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

As per KD Market Insights research, the global office furniture market is expected to witness robust growth over the next five years to reach an estimated value of USD 95,274.2 Million in 2024. The global office furniture market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% in the terms of value during the time period i.e. 2019-2024. Increase in the employment rate and rising consumption of office spaces are few of the key factors impelling the growth of the office furniture market. Moreover, increasing office construction spending across the globe is expected to behold the growth of the market.

The global office furniture market has been segmented on the basis of product type, price range, and distribution channel. The office furniture product market is segmented into seating, storage unit & files, workstation, tables, and accessories. In terms of value, office seating segment is anticipated to reach USD 35,025.4 Million by the end of 2024 and is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. Further, the global office seating market expected to achieve the absolute $ opportunity of USD 13,173.2 Million between 2019-2024.

In the price range segment, the office furniture market is sub-segmented into premium, medium, and economy. Among this segment, economy office furniture segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Launch of Innovative Office Furnitures

Rapid introduction of innovative and advanced office furniture will intensify the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Key vendors are offering advanced & innovative designed furniture which are healthier and more comfortable. This factor is bolstering the growth of global furniture market across all regions. Consumers such as enterprises and others are preferring modern and modular office furniture’s to improve the productivity which bodes well for the growth of the market.

Increase in Number of Offices Worldwide

According to International Labour Organization, world economic growth increased by 3.6% in 2017 as compared to 3.2% in 2016. This growth also marked decrease in unemployment across the globe. Positive GDP growth figures of developed and developing regions across the globe is believed to positively impact the growth of the market. Further, new employment opportunities in developing nations is believed to escalate the growth of the market. With increasing number of employed people across the globe, the demand for new offices is also increasing.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the office furniture market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific office furniture market accounted for a market share of 46.8% in 2018 and is expected to attain a notable market share by the end of 2024.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific office furniture market is expected to reach USD 48,156.3 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 27,205.9 Million in 2018. The market value of Asia Pacific office furniture market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. In addition to this, Asia Pacific office furniture market value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 13.7% in 2024 as compared to previous years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global office furniture market, such as Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., Kokuyo Co Ltd., Kimball International Inc., Hooker Furniture and others prominent players. The office furniture market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, agreement, and expansion across the globe. For instance, on 28th January 2019, Kimball announced the launch its new product Helio to their office seating portfolio. This product launch increases the product offering of the company.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Office Furniture Market

3. Global Office Furniture Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Office Furniture Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Office Furniture Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Seating Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Office Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Guest Chairs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.3. Stools Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.4. Sofa Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Storage Unit and Files Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. Bins & Shelves Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2. Cabinets Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.1. Individual Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.2. Collaborative Workstation Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.1. Conference Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.2. Dining Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.3. Occasional Tables Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7.4. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

11.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

