Global Patio Umbrellas Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2026

Global Patio Umbrellas Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Patio umbrella refers to the umbrellas that are specially manufactured to be used for outdoor leisure. These umbrellas are generally used in homes backyard or patios, in open air restaurants and cafes, they are sometimes used on sea side or pool side. There are various types of patio umbrellas available in the market such as tilting patio umbrellas, beach umbrellas, bistro umbrellas etc. The growth of patio umbrellas market is primarily driven by rise in disposable income of individuals and changing lifestyle. Additionally, surge in tourism sector has further raised the demand for patio umbrellas across the globe. Besides this, rapid urbanization and growth in construction sector in some of the developing regions are anticipated to boost growth of the market in the near future. However, threat from substitutes may pose significant challenge to the market growth.

The regional analysis of Patio Umbrellas Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Patio Umbrellas Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Patio Umbrellas market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Patio Umbrellas Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Patio Umbrellas Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Patio Umbrellas Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Caravita

Paradise Umbrella

Meihua

Tai yang cheng

Yusimeng

Hongxin

Jicheng

Yuzhongniao

Fulong

HongyeE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Foam

Paper

Plastic

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Patio Umbrellas Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

