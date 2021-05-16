Global Personal Lines Insurance Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2026

Global Personal Lines Insurance Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Personal Lines refers to the insurance that is designed for personal use. Insurance companies sell these policies to individuals, as opposed to companies, to reimburse them for losses or damage to their possessions or to protect them from liability. The growth of the personal Lines insurance market is primarily driven by growth in awareness regarding insurance and lesser liability concerns as compared to commercial insurance. However, government regulations and expenses associated with personal Lines insurance are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Personal Lines Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Personal Lines Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Personal Lines Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Personal Lines Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Personal Lines Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Personal Lines Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Aviva

Admiral

Direct Lines

Churchill

HUB International Ltd.

Confie Seguros Holding Co.

USI Insurance Services

AssuredPartners Inc.

TWFG Insurance Services

Crystal & Co.

Leavitt Group

PayneWest Insurance

Petplan

Animal Friends

AXA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Property

Casualty

By Application:

Individual

Family

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Personal Lines Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

