Global robotic drilling market is valued at approximately USD 672.45 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with growth rate of more than 9.21% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The advent of automation in different industries such as oil & gas has reduced which is considered as a major growth trend for the global robotic drilling market. Key drivers for the robotic drilling market are increasing drilling activities, growing adoption of robotics and automation in industries, growing investment on R&D of electric robots coupled with technological advancement in robotic drilling,thereby supplementing the adoption & growth robotic drilling in the market.

Rising drilling activities worldwide is one of the key drivers augmenting the market growth globally. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) invested approx. $2.73 billion on drilling oil and gas wells in 2018-19. Similarly, in Norway about 56 exploration wells were drilled in 2015 as compared to 51 exploration in 2010. Further, in 2016, Denmark government issued 16 exploration license and Norway awarded license to 13 companies to promote exploration drilling. Thus, growing drilling activities increases the demand for safety, higher efficiency and effectiveness, thereby contribute towards the adoption of automation and robotic drilling in market. Furthermore, collective exploration activities in arctic regions an ultra-Deepwater is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the robotic drilling market across the globe. However, cyber security issues with the automated and rig control system interoperability act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the robotic drilling market is segmented into application, installation and component. On the basis of application segment, the market is sub-segmented into onshore and offshore of which onshore application holds the major share owing to its low capital investment, operable in dynamic and harsh environment as compared to offshore drilling. The component segment is classified into software and hardware. The installation segment is diversified into retrofit and new build. The retrofit segment is expected to dominate installation segment owing to growing need for improved safety and efficiency of the rigs.

The regional analysis of robotic drilling market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in robotic drilling market due to increasing shale gas production and high adoption of advanced technologies in drilling activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. Further, growing demand for crude oil in the region is significantly driving the adoption of robotic drilling technology thereby augmenting market growth in the region.

The leading market players mainly include-

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International

Nabors – Rds

Ensign Energy Services

Huisman

Drillmec

Precision Drilling

Sekal

Abraj Energy

Drillform Technical

Automated Rig Technologies

Rigarm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Installation

Retrofit

New Builds

By Component

Hardware

Software

Other End Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Robotic drilling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors