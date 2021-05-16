Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Outlook & Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market by Mode of Transportation (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, and Airways) and Service Type (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing & Distribution, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Third-party logistics (3PL) in company’s supply chain management is a third-party business used by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute company’s products. These services consists of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which can be scaled according to the customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.

Ongoing advancements in 3PL market due to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the supply chain. The competitive advantages of 3PL service over conventional logistics department has been described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report. Furthermore, key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.

The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the 3 PL market include DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, and BNSF Railway Company.



Key Benefits for Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market:

– This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global 3PL (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



Third-party Logistics (3PL) Key Market Segments:



By Mode of Transport



– Railways

– Roadways

– Waterways

– Airways



By Service Type



– Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

– Domestic Transportation Management

– International Transportation Management

– Warehousing & Distribution

– Others



By Region



North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Contents:



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in trading activities due to globalization

3.5.1.2. Manufacturers and retailers focus on core competencies is increasing

3.5.1.3. Increase in the e-commerce industry and reverse logistics operations

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Risk to goodwill of manufacturer

3.5.2.2. Reduction in control of manufacturer on logistics service.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Use of IT solutions and software.

3.5.3.2. Cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system

Chapter: 4: 3PL (THIRD PARTY LOGISTIC) MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORT

4.1. Overview

4.2. RAILWAY

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. ROADWAYS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. WATERWAYS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. AIRWAYS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: 3PL (THIRD PARTY LOGISTIC) MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Domestic Transportation Management

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. International Transportation Management

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Warehousing and Distribution

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Others (IT services and Logistics Software)

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: 3PL (THIRD PARTY LOGISTIC) MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. U.K.

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by mode of transport

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by service type

Continue…



