Hair Transplant Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

ARTAS system for hair transplant is gaining popularity as it provides minimally invasive, less painful alternative to strip surgery. The procedure also has a faster recovery time. Furthermore, robotic assistance provided by the ARTAS® System enables complicated, repetitive and tedious task of dissecting hair grafts with less fatigue and greater productivity.

The report “Global Hair Transplant Market (North America – The US, Europe – Turkey & Asia Pacific – India) Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of global hair transplantation market with focus on leading markets such as The US, Turkey and India. Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for hair transplantation, owing to its low-cost hair transplant treatment procedure.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hair transplant market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Methodology

• Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

• Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Market Segmentation – Therapy

• Platelet Rich Plasma

• Stem Cell Therapy

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Europe – Turkey

• Asia Pacific – India

Key Vendors

• Restoration Robotics, Inc.

• Bernstein Medical (US)

• Bosley Cole Instruments

• Medicamat

• Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Hair Loss

4. Hair Transplant

5. Market Analysis

6. Market Segmentation

7. Regional Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Restoration Robotics Inc.

10.2 Bernstein Medical (US)

10.3 Bosley Cole Instruments

10.4 Medicamat

10.5 Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

Continuous…

