Application or incorporation of the biometric in the healthcare is known as healthcare biometrics. The use of the biometrics is widely used in the hospitals, and others organization. It is used for the access control, identification, workforce management or patient record storage. The use of biometrics helps in enhancing the security and also enhances the workflow in the healthcare organizations. It reducing the time taking procedures and allows to do work digitally.

The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as increasing expenditure for the healthcare industry, rising adoption of the modernized infrastructure by the healthcare centers among the others. The technological advancements are likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the coming years.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. 3M Cogent, INC. (3M Company)

2. Fujitsu Limited

3. NEC Corporation

4. Morpho (Safran SA)

5. Imprivata, Inc.

6. Suprema, Inc.

7. Bio-Key International, Inc.

8. Lumidigm (Assa Abloy Group)

9. Crossmatch Technologies, Inc. (Francisco Partners)

10. Zkteco, Inc.

The “Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Healthcare biometrics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography. The global healthcare biometrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare biometrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global healthcare biometrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. Based on the technology, market is classified as multimodal authentication technology, multi- factor authentication technology and single-factor authentication technology. On the basis of the application the market segmentation is done as patient identification, medical record, pharmacy dispensing, workforce management, data center security, remote patient monitoring and others. Based on the end user the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research and clinical laboratories and healthcare institutions.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare biometrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare biometrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare biometrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare biometrics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the healthcare biometrics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from healthcare biometrics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for healthcare biometrics market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the healthcare biometrics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare biometrics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Healthcare Biometrics Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Healthcare Biometrics Market – By Application

1.3.3 Healthcare Biometrics Market – By End User

1.3.4 Healthcare Biometrics Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

