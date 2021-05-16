IT Storage Services Market Business Development Strategies 2019 by Major Key Players – Accenture , Dell , HCL , HP , IBM , TCS , Fujitsu , Oracle , Pure Storage , SanDisk

Consumer cloud storage services allow users to store, download, edit, and share their media content such as videos, images, documents, and other files on the cloud. These consumer cloud storage services support more than 270 file formats and 100 languages. Consumer cloud storage services facilitate working with personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and others.

Analyzing factors that will have a significant impact on the growth of the market, our analysts have identified the shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model to be major factors driving the growth of the storage as a service market size. The implementation of OPEX model results in an increased adoption of storage-as-a-service in several industry verticals. These services are flexible in terms of deployment model and are reliable and cost-effective. They eliminate the need for cost of software licensing, hardware for storage, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance. “Cloud based services is gaining traction as subscription-based models of cloud-based storage ensure that enterprises pay only for the storage. Enterprises can retrieve data on demand from the cloud when required and make modifications.

Major Key Players of the IT Storage Services Market are:

Accenture , Dell , HCL , HP , IBM , TCS , Fujitsu , Oracle , Pure Storage , SanDisk , Seagate , Western Digital , XIO Technologies

Major Types of IT Storage Services covered are:

Local Managed Storage

Remotely Managed Storage

Major Applications of IT Storage Services covered are:

SMEs

Enterprise

Government Organizations

Military

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global IT Storage Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the IT Storage Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global IT Storage Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the IT Storage Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, IT Storage Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

