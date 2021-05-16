Mainframe Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast To 2027

Mainframe is used in large organizations for critical applications, which are related to the high volume of data processing. These systems are known for their large quantity of storage capacity and processing power, high level of faithfulness, and security. The increase in pressure on different businesses to manage higher volumes of data and variety of transactions due to an ongoing trend of digitization and mobility are the major factors driving the adoption of Mainframe. Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the mainframe market globally. Concerns around the compatibility with various enterprise applications are one of the major restraining factors in the mainframe market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals are transaction, ERP, consumer statics, and census industry are anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the main frame market.

The “Mainframe Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mainframe industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mainframe market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, business application and organization. The global main frame market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mainframe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The Mainframe market is segmented on the basis of business application, components, deployment, Organization. Based on business application, the market is segmented into customer service, field service and IT service. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into premises and cloud. On the basis of the organization, the market is segmented into census industry, consumer statics, ERP, and transaction processing.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. BMC SOFTWARE, INC

2. CA TECHNOLOGIES (BROADCOM)

3. COMPUWARE CORPORATION

4. ELL EMC (DELL TECHNOLOGIES)

5. FUJITSU LIMITED

6. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)

7. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

8. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)

9. NEC CORPORATION

10. UNISYS

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mainframe market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mainframe market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mainframe market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mainframe market in these regions.

