Modular Robotics Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027 – Mitsubishi Electric Corp., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric , Denso , Universal Robots, Nachi-Fujikoshi and Rethink Robotics

A modular robot comprises numerous independent atoms or units, which can arrange themselves into a best-suited structure for any given task or environment. Since these robots consist of a large number of identical atoms, they are more easily and effortlessly repaired by replacing damaged atoms with functional ones. The self-healing capabilities and higher utilization factor are most required traits in robotics for real-world applications and modular robotics provide better solutions in these perspectives when compared to traditional robotics.

The key factors propelling the growth of modular robotics are growing adoption of collaborative modular robots due to their advanced features and benefits and increasing investments in industrial automation. Further, increasing adoption of the robotics-as-a-service model by various industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high complexity in robots’ design and controlling electronics is restraining the growth of modular robotics market.

Some of the key players influencing the modular robotics market are ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Universal Robots, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., and Rethink Robotics among others.

The “Global Modular Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the modular robotics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global modular robotics market with detailed market segmentation by robot type, industry, and geography. The global modular robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the modular robotics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global modular robotics market based on robot type and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall modular robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

