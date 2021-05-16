New Comprehensive Report on FinFET Technology Market revealing the Growth rate and Business Opportunities to 2027

FinFET refers to Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a variety of “3D” transistor or a non-planar, used to design modern processors.

Rising need for efficient and advanced technological system is inducing the FinFET technology market globally. Better and enhanced performance with a lower current leakage than the bulk technology, growing market of mobile and consumer electronics are driving the FinFET technology market.

However, complex process in FinFET designing is limiting the FinFET Technology Market growth. On the other hand, growing IC industry is creating new opportunity for the FinFET technology market.

A comprehensive view of the FinFET technology market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from FinFET technology market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The global FinFET technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as 22nm, 20nm, 16nm, 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm.

On the basis of the product the market is segmented into CPU, FPGA, GPU, and MCU. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as smartphones, computers and tablets, wearables, high-end networks, and automotive.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The FinFET technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents