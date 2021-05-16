On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size, Profits and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2023

On-line Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global On-line Total Organic Carbon Analyzer market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2023. Report analyzes On-line Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. On-line Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market Information is segmented by Storage Solution (Bulk Storage, Tanks, Portable Containers, Dispensers, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), End Market (OEM and Aftermarket), and region.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market include Xylem Inc., Hach Company, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., ElementarAnalysensysteme GmbH, Zhejiang TailinBioEngineeringCo. Ltd., Analytik Jena AG, Comet Analytics Inc., LAR Process Analyzers AG, Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and SUEZ.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has released a new market research report on the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market. The report studies the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market in detail by assessing its key drivers and restraints, its historical development pattern, and major segments leading the market at present. The report thus provides a comprehensive overview of the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market. The leading players operating in the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market are also assessed in the report in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s competitive landscape and dynamics. According to the report, the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 528.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.56% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

On-line total organic carbon analyzers measure the total amount of organic contaminants present in water, which is represented by the amount of carbon present in it. They are used for wastewater treatment and monitoring in a number of industries. The increasing demand for wastewater treatment is likely to be the major driver for the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market over the forecast period. The presence of organic contaminants in wastewater represents a significant health risk as well as ecological threat. As a result, the demand for wastewater treatment has grown rapidly in various industries over the last few years and is likely to grow progressively over the coming years due to the increasing volume of industrial activities and increasing demand to purify the wastewater arising from the same.

The proactive efforts taken by governments in various regions to come up with relevant emission guidelines are likely to drive the usage of on-line total organic carbon analyzers in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end user.

On the basis of end user, the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is segmented into wastewater treatment and others. Wastewater treatment held a leading share of 62.84% in the market in 2016 and is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the market over the forecast period due to the increasing efforts being taken by governmentsto advance wastewater treatment efforts. On-line total organic carbon analyzers provide accurate monitoring of the carbon content in wastewater, making them highly useful in disposing of wastewater in a timely and efficient manner.Wastewater treatment is being used not only to nullify the threat of wastewater, but also to gain useful water for industrial and other purposes. Thus, the increasing scarcity of water around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market. The wastewater treatment end-use segment of the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.81% over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the on-line total organic carbon analyzers market is segmented into high-temperature combustion, UV persulfate oxidation, and ultraviolet oxidation. High-temperature combustion holds the largest share in the global on-line total organic carbon analyzers market, accounting for 45.35% of the market in 2016, and is expected to exhibit a steady 6.13% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global on-line total organic carbon analyzers market is segmented into river water, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, chemicals, rain water, and others. The river water segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a 6.06% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas segment is likely to remain the leading regional market for on-line total organic carbon analyzers over the forecast period due to the leading role played by the U.S. and Canada. The governments in the U.S. and Canada have established stringent protocol for wastewater treatment, which is likely to drive demand from the on-line total organic carbon analyzer market in the region. Europe is also likely to remain a major contributor to the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market over the forecast period due to similar reasons, as governments in the region have taken a strict line on wastewater treatment and are likely to promote constructive efforts for the same in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is also likely to play a major role in the global on-line total organic carbon analyzer marketand is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, ECD Analyzers released a new on-line total organic carbon analyzer based on the UV persulfate oxidation method.

In October 2017, Hach Company completed the acquisition of AppliTek, a manufacturer of online analyzers and monitoring systems.

