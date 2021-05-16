Phosphorescent Pigments Market Will Witness A Rapid Growth To 2024

A detailed analysis of the phosphorescent pigments market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the phosphorescent pigments market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Zinc sulfide Paints & coatings Printing inks Plastics Construction materials Others

Strontium aluminate Paints & coatings Printing inks Plastics Construction materials Others



Phosphorescent pigments, generally zinc sulfide doped with copper or strontium aluminate, are combined with various binders and transparent resins to produce luminous paints and coatings which are applied to traffic & emergency exit signs and low lighting escape systems to provide visibility in dark environment. These are primarily used in signboards, warning and exit signs, mining and firefighting safety gears for its strong capacity of absorbing, storing and emitting light for long time period. These characteristics increase the product use on express roads, highways, flyovers, etc. The escalation in road development activities will spur the phosphorescent pigments market growth.

Paints & coatings

Printing inks

Plastics

Construction materials

Others

Plastics industry deemed to be the profitable quotient for the phosphorescent pigments market as they are combined with various resins such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, propylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene to provide luminous property to wheel coatings, automotive interiors, military equipment, packaging materials, and novelty toys. High emission time, non-radioactivity, temperature stability of the phosphorescent pigments provides long lasting luminous effect to the plastic films and imitation leathers which will further boost the product market in next seven years down the line.

Regional analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe and North America will witness a moderate growth in the forecast period, where North America will exhibit growth at slightly higher CAGR than Europe. Middle East & Africa will witness growth due to the slow developmental activities in the African region.

