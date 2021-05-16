Research Report Explores the Global In-Memory Computing Market 2019

Global In-Memory Computing (IMC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives. In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly. The drop in memory prices in the present market is a major factor contributing to the increasing popularity of in-memory computing technology. This has made in-memory computing economical among a wide variety of applications.

The In-Memory Computing Market has seen rapid adoption across verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government, and retail, which has led to rapid growth of the market globally. IMC has a wide scope and finds acceptability across all verticals. Enterprises across all the verticals generate data and there is increased need to manage this organizational data to streamline business processes and achieve strategic initiatives.

In 2018, the global In-Memory Computing (IMC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In-Memory Computing (IMC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Memory Computing (IMC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Altibase

Giga Spaces

Grid Gain Systems

Hazelcast

Microsoft

Software AG

ScaleOut Software

TIBCO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Relational Database

NoSQL

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-Memory Computing (IMC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-Memory Computing (IMC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Memory Computing (IMC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

Continued…………………….

