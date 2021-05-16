Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 738.7 Million USD by 2022

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market in its latest report titled ‘Global Market Study on Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests: Increasing Efficiency of RA Test Kits to Drive Growth of the Market during the Forecast Period, 2015 – 2022’.

The rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is expected to be valued at US$ 738.7 Mn by the end of 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2016–2022). Based on type of tests, the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is segmented into serology test and treatment monitoring tests. Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, off-label prescription of NSAIDs and other pain management drugs are projected to increase demand for RA diagnosis. In addition, extensive focus on the high specificity and sensitivity of RA kits from kit manufacturers and favorable regulatory guidelines for rapid RA diagnostic kits are expected to fuel market growth. Commercialization of rapid diagnostic test, especially in anti-CCP test would provide key growth opportunities for RA test kits manufacturers.

Request For Sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4788

However, higher costs of these test kits and limited sensitivity when performed as individual test are major restraining factors for this market. Revenue contribution of anti-CCP test segment has been estimated to be the highest, accounting for 31.0% of the total rheumatoid arthritis market share in 2015 and is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments over the forecast period. Limited sensitivity of other tests such as ANA antibody and RF test provide competitive advantage over anti-CCP test. However, availability of these tests at remote location of Asia Pacific region is a major challenge for the market.

Commercialization of cost-effective drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis is expected promote growth of RA diagnosis tests market, as these medications require continuous monitoring of patients. Moreover, application of biomarker test for diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis could be the future for RA diagnosis, as various companies are focusing on development of biomarker test owing to limited efficacy of test kits currently available in the market.

On the basis of test type, the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is segmented into serology test and RA treatment efficiency monitoring tests. Serology test segment is sub-segmented into Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Tests, Rheumatoid Factor (RF) Tests, Anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) Tests, Antinuclear antibody (ANA) tests, uric acid tests and other tests. Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP) Tests sub-segment exhibits highest growth potential in overall serology test segment, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period; this is mainly attributed to its high sensitivity in early stage diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. RA treatment efficiency monitoring test segment is further sub-segmented into salicylate level count test, muscle enzyme tests (CPK, Aldolase) test and creatinine test. Salicylate level count test sub-segment has been estimated to hold highest share of ~46% in terms of revenue in 2015, owing to increase in off-label prescription of pain killer drugs such as Aspirin as RA treatment.

On the basis of geography, the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and Asia Pacific regions have been estimated to collectively account for around 60% revenue share in 2015, owing to higher adoption of RA diagnosis test and increasing prevalence rate of autoimmune diseases. However, high RA prevalent region (North America) tend to become saturated in terms of revenue generation, owing to increasing awareness and healthcare spending for RA treatment and monitoring.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4788

The report begins with an overview of the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market in terms of value, and a detailed analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, and opportunities, which are the main factors impelling growth of the rheumatoid arthritis test market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average of each of these factors in a model-based approach is included in the report. The report provides in-depth information on potential scope of high-end confirmatory testing kits to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Key players operating in the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis tests market include Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Laboratories), Antibodies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies are focusing on commercialization of cost-effective, highly-sensitive and rapid test kits. However, there is stiff competition from local manufacturers owing to low entry barriers and limited awareness about RA test efficiency among physicians.