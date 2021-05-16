Smart Textile Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global smart textile market is on an upward growth trajectory and is set to achieve high growth figures over the forecast period of 2016-2023. Global smart textile market by type (passive, active, very smart), application (sensing, medical, energy harvest, thermo-electricity), end-use industry (military & defense, building & construction, automotive, textile, medical), region till 2023.

Smart textiles are fabrics designed and developed with the implementation of advanced technologies which provides the wearer with increased functionality. They have a broad range of application in diverse industries. The integration of wearable technology, electronics, and sensors in smart textiles provides the consumers with convenience and improved performance.

Extensive use of smart textiles in military and defense sector is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the global smart textile market. Smart textiles can help in the creation of camouflage effects since they can change color and can be of extreme benefit to armed forces for protection. The US, China, India, Russia, and other leading and emerging military powers are investing heavily on upgrading their defense system and improving their deterrence ability which has helped in demand generation for smart textiles.

The sports industry is a significant end-use industry for smart textiles. Smart textile assist athletes in the control of body weight, temperature, external vibrations along with the provision of resistance from external weather conditions. In addition, the integration of wearable technology such as pedometers, heart rate monitors, and motion sensors have spurred the adoption of smart textiles in the sports industry. There has been a significant rise in consumer awareness towards healthcare and personal wellbeing, and this trend is expected to expedite the growth of the global textile market further.

There are strong interest and demand for smart textiles for healthcare and work wear application which induces robust demand for smart textile. In the medical sector, they find application in gowns, hospital beds, wound dressing, bandages, others and have the potential to transform patient care and improve safety.

Rapid advancements in textile engineering have further paved the way for the growth of the global smart textile market. Several innovations have been made in smart textiles that can be used for sports and fitness application which attracts a lot of demand for the smart textile market.

However, the growth of the market might be hindered by the capital-intensive nature of smart textiles and complexities in the manufacturing process.

Smart textiles are also known as smart clothing or smart garments. They are the fabrics, which have digital components such as light, battery, smart chips, and other small electronic devices fitted into it. Such fabrics are innovatively designed and engineered to meet the requirements of major end user such as military, sports, textile, automotive, and healthcare. Based on the functioning of the fabric, there are two major types of the smart textiles namely: performance enhancing and aesthetic. The performance enhancing is a type of smart textiles, which is mainly used in athletic, sports and military applications. They control body temperature and weight, wind drag and external vibrations to improve the performance of an athlete. On the other hand, the aesthetic smart fabrics light up or change color, can absorbs energy from environment by harnessing ambient light, wind vibrations, and heat by reacting with them. As per some leading research institutes, the global aerospace core material market is estimated to reach nearly USD 40 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a considerable growth rate of around 9%. This, in turn, is likely to boost demand for the smart fabrics in manufacturing aerospace composites during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The global smart textile market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of the type, the market is divided into passive smart textile, active smart textile, and very smart textile. Among these segments, the passive smart textile is holding the largest share of the market on account of lower cost as compared to its counterpart and relative lesser complex operations.

By the application, the market is categorized into sensing, architecture, medical, energy harvest, thermo-electricity, and others. The sensing segment is growing at a robust growth rate during the review period. This growth trend is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for the protective gears with health tracking devices. Also, the sensing is the most significant characteristic of the smart textiles.

Based on the end use industry, the global smart textile market is classified into military & defense, building & construction, automotive, textile, medical, sports, and others. The military & defense segment is the largest consumer of smart textiles, which is holding over 30% share of the market. This is majorly attributed to the continuously increasing global threat driving the huge investment in defense expenditure by the major countries such as India, China, the U.S., and Russia.

Regional Analysis

The global smart textile market is geographically spanned across five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the surging demand from automotive, defense and sports industry, along with the building & construction industry. The major market in this region are India, China, South Korea, and Japan. North America is the second most significant region, in terms of the growth rate, in the global smart textile market. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the regional market on account of considerable presence of well-established and leading end use industries such as aerospace & defense, and marine. Europe is also an important region in the global smart textile market. The leading markets in this region are the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy, wherein the demand for smart textiles is mainly fetched by the automobile industry. In the recent years, Latin America is witnessing a rapid industrialization and pacifying political and economic conditions in Brazil and Colombia. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to gain a momentum on the backdrop of increasing demand from construction and automotive industry.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global smart textile market are Wear AG (Germany), Google Inc. (U.S.), AiQ Smart Clothing (Taiwan), GENTHERM (U.S.), Clothing+ (Finland), Textronics, Inc. (U.S.), Outlast Technologies LLC (U.S.), Sensoria Inc. (U.S.), Thermosoft International Corporation (U.S.), and Ohmatex ApS (Denmark).

