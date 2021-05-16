Spinach Pasta Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2025

The traditional and Italian food pasta has extensively become popular in the world and newer varieties and flavors of this product like spinach pasta is slowly making its way in the snack market. Spinach pasta is available in two forms in the market- with finely chopped spinach leaves or powdered spinach included in the dough of the pasta; or with chopped spinach stuffed inside the pasta. Due to their affordable, convenient and nutritious nature, spinach pasta market is likely to grow considerably in the forecast period.

Spinach Pasta Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, the spinach pasta market is segmented as dough infused and stuffed/filled. The stuffed/filled spinach pasta will often include frozen spinach.

On the basis of nature, the spinach pasta market is segmented as organic and conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the spinach pasta market is segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing is further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing is further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Spinach Pasta Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

In recent times, flavor has become an important factor which affects the sale of pasta and consequently, becomes a strong driver in boosting the sales of the spinach pasta market. Many pasta have vegetable content, like tomato and spinach, which adds color and flavor to the pasta giving it a visually appealing appearance. The appearance of the food product is a highly influencing factor for the kids’ population, and is a strong driver for the spinach pasta market. The parent population also view spinach pasta as a good source of green vegetable, which otherwise, kids are reluctant to consume. The spinach pasta market is controlled by the demand side factor in many countries, depending on the popularity and consumption of either pasta or spinach. Moreover, with changing consumer trends, the demand for niche pasta products, like spinach pasta and other types of pasta is increasing and may fuel the growth of spinach pasta market. On the other hand, the dislike for spinach and green vegetables amongst many consumer hinders the growth of the spinach pasta market.

Spinach Pasta Market: Regional Outlook

The spinach pasta market is likely to affect the share of the unflavored/ plain pasta market due to the increase in health awareness amongst consumers in Europe. Comparatively, Europe is expected to show less growth due to market saturation. In Latin America, marketing and promotion of products amongst the middle-class consumers is likely to boost to the growth of the spinach pasta. In Asia, the spinach pasta is similar to many traditional cuisines and may gain a wide acceptability amongst consumers. As spinach is a part of the staple food in many Asian countries, the spinach pasta market sees a considerable growth in this region. Moreover, many regions in Asia are embracing continental cuisines and product diversification in the food market, which is also likely to fuel the growth of the spinach pasta market here. In North America, the spinach pasta market is especially driven by the demand for food offering tasty as well as nutritional benefits. Owing to less consumer awareness of spinach pasta products, the Middle East and Africa is expected to have a slow growth in the spinach pasta market.

Spinach Pasta Market: Key Players

Nestlé S.A.

Rana Meal Solutions LLC

Windmill Organics Ltd.

ALEGRIA

Vince & Sons Pasta Co.

Villa Ravioli

CATELLI FOODS CORPORATION.

Roma Prince S.A.

Pappardelle’s Pasta