Switchgear Monitoring System Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Switchgear Monitoring System: Introduction

Switchgear Monitoring System or Switchgear Condition Monitoring system is a set of equipment used to keep a track of condition of switchgears and detect any defects in switchgears to prohibit possible failure of switchgear system which may cause unwanted power outages. Switch gear monitoring system is basically comprised of components such as partial discharge sensors, instruments and diagnostic software to observe the condition and current working switchgears in order to schedule the maintenance power cuts and plan the proper preventive measures required to be executed to avoid failure of switchgear system. The Switchgear Monitoring System is an effective way to check the condition of switchgear system and its parts in order to have a proper maintenance schedule and increased life expectancy of switchgear systems.

Switchgear Monitoring System: Dynamics

The manufacturing industry and service industry are heavily dependent on the reliable supply of power from electric utilities to ensure continuous and efficient working of their electrically powered equipment. The residential buildings also require continuous power supply with minimal downtime to provide optimum comfort and required security to the residents. Due to all this aspects the switchgear is one of the important equipment in complete power distribution setup and thus needs proper monitoring to avoid failures of switchgear, which lead to power outages and costly damages. This proper monitoring is achieved by Switchgear Monitoring Systems, with continuous tracking of the working of switchgears in required conditions. The switchgear equipment also becomes vulnerable due to excessive loads due to sudden spikes in demand. Due to such challenges, the installation of a switchgear monitoring system becomes vital for the efficient supervision of Switchgear functioning.

On the other hand increased cost at the time of power distribution setup installation could hamper the sales of Switchgear Monitoring System. Also, increased reliability and quality assurance by switchgear manufacturers can hold back the customers from Switchgear Monitoring Purchase. Moreover, onsite inspection and maintenance services provided by various power distributors may decrease the potential customer base for Switchgear Monitoring System Market.

In the present time lot of global electrical manufacturers are trying to explore the market of Switchgear monitoring system and which also lead to increase in choices for customers to select a system according to their requirement. Providers of Switchgear Monitoring System have slashed down the price of their products which will also drive the market further in upcoming years. The manufacturers and also the global electrical entities venturing in the market are trying to create awareness about importance of Switchgear Monitoring System which will create a promising situation in forecast period. Even though many global entities provide the required products there is still very few regional manufacturers available in the various regional markets.

Switchgear Monitoring System: Segmentation

On the basis of switchgear system voltage, the global Switchgear Monitoring System market can be segmented as:

Medium Voltage Switchgear Monitoring System

High Voltage Switch gear Monitoring System

On the basis of substation type, the global Switchgear Monitoring System Market can be segmented as:

Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Switchgears

Air Insulated Substation (AIS) Switchgears

On the basis of End Users, the global Switchgear Monitoring System Market can be segmented as:

Industries

Transportation (Airport, Railway stations etc.)

Commercial Centers

Hotels and Food Service Centers

Residential Buildings

Family Entertainment Centers and Movie Theaters

Banks and Financial Centers

On the basis of Monitoring Type, the global Switchgear Monitoring System Market can be segmented as:

Temperature Monitoring System

Partial Discharge (PD) Monitoring System

On line Switchgear Monitoring System

Others

On the basis of Switchgear Monitoring System Components, the global Switchgear Monitoring System Market can be segmented as:

Hardware Components for Switchgear Monitoring System

Software Components for Switchgear Monitoring System

Switchgear Monitoring System: Market Participants

Speedy growth in the market for the switchgear monitoring system is expected in Asia due to rapid Electrification, Urbanization and Increasing Industrial market. The Europe and North America regions are expected to show steady and moderate progress in the sales of switchgear monitoring system. The Saudi Arabia and UAE will provide healthy market in the future. The market of Africa and Latin America will witness moderate overall growth, while few countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Peru with enhanced industrialization and rapid growth in power consumption will witness faster demand growth.

Some of the prominent participants which hold significant share in the market of Switchgear Monitoring System are listed below:

Siemens AG

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Pacific Microsystems

futronic GmbH

Qualitrol Company LLC

KON?AR – Electrical Engineering Institute, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Switchgear Monitoring System market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Switchgear Monitoring System market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Switchgear Monitoring System market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

