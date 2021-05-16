Wind Tower Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026
The market witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to an increase in the demand for wind towers on onshore wind farms. Henceforth, boom in onshore energy sector is expected to lead the market growth. Strong government support and initiatives for wind energy enhancement in several countries around the world majorly drive the growth in the wind tower market. Governments of both the developed and the developing nations are strongly promoting wind energy as an alternative to conventional energy sources and hence positively influencing the market for wind towers. Moreover, depletion of fossil fuels and increase in demand for sustainable energy sources is expected to pose lucrative opportunity for market growth. However, the high maintenance and replacement costs of wind turbines is expected to restrain the market growth.
A wind tower is a tall structure, at the upper end of which the nacelle and the wind turbine are mounted. Wind tower is manufactured in multiple designs such as uni-directional, bi-directional, and multi-directional. Moreover, the length of the wind tower relies on the energy generation capacity of the turbine and the size of its blades. A wind tower with large blades causes them to come in contact with structures on the ground. Thus, to keep the long blades of the wind turbine clear of the ground and other objects, it is imperative to choose a wind tower with an optimal height. Wind towers are often used in hot dry climates for cooling purposes.
Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2191
The global wind tower market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into tubular steel, lattice, concrete, hybrid, and guyed pole towers. On the basis of application, it is classified into off-shore and on-shore. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key market players in this sector includes Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, CS Wind Corporation, General Electric, Siemens AG, Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., WINDAR Renovables, and KGW Schweriner Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017-2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are studied to evaluate trends and opportunities of the global market.
- The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.
- Key players of the wind tower market are also listed.
- This study evaluates a value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.
- An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominant opportunities.
Wind Tower Market Key Segments:
By Type
- Tubular Steel
- Concrete
- Lattice
- Hybrid
- Guyed Pole Towers
By Application
- Off-Shore
- On-Shore
Have any Query? Ask our Research Experts:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2191
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll-Free (USA/Canada):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1?855?550-5975
[email protected]
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com