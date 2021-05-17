(2018 – 2023) Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market are –

Texas Insstruments Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Freescale Semiconductor AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Analog Devices

Inc.

General Electric Co.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Emerson Electric Company

STMicroelectronics

Delphi Automotive PLC

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Continental AG

The automotive temperature and humidity sensors market was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 7.94 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.40% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Temperature and humidity sensing are one of the most important functions in automobile electronics. They are used in climate control and power-train applications. The most significant and conventional applications are power train and HVAC systems, followed by body electronics and alternative fuel. These sensors are used to measure engine temperature, engine oil temperature, exhaust gas temperature, fuel temperature, cabin temperature, etc., whereas humidity sensors can sense, measure, and control the moisture level in the air, as relative humidity is a vital factor in maintaining cabin comfort. These sensors are becoming increasingly important as there is growing consciousness about environmental cost, carbon footprint, and more energy-efficient systems.

Rising HVAC Applications in Automobiles to Drive the Market Growth

HVAC units and distribution systems are an integral part of the cabin climate control function. To ensure the comfort of the occupants, i.e. drivers and the passengers, the right amount of conditioned air at desirable temperature and humidity levels should be delivered to the target locations. Adequate flow delivery is also important for the safe operation of a vehicle, which requires proper demist and defrost capabilities. Moreover, the increasing demand for luxury passenger cars in developed countries is propelling market growth. For instance, in the United States, there is a huge demand for luxury cars that primarily focus on passenger comfort and convenience. Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for temperature and humidity sensors during the forecast period.

Temperature Sensors to Dominate the Market

Temperature sensing and control are among the most important and well-established functions in automotive electronics. In automotive electronics, temperature sensors are found especially in climate control and powertrain applications. Temperature sensors in automotive applications cover a wide range of operating temperatures, high shock resistance and vibrational strength, high reliability, and long-term stability – even under harsh operating conditions. They are used to measure the temperature of the battery in both cell and coolant as well as motor and transmission oils. Thus, with the growth of automotive industry, temperature sensors are expected to account for an increased share in the market owing to their numerous benefits.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Primary Market for Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors

The growth in the Asia-Pacific region owes to the growing automotive industry in countries such as China and India. The regulations regarding safety and emission controls in the region are expected to boost the market significantly during the forecast period. China accounted for the highest passenger car production in 2017 with 24.81 million units, followed by Japan with 8.35 million units, and India with 3.95 million units. Moreover, ongoing emission mandates, and increasing demand for safety systems such as ECU are positively influencing the automotive temperature sensor market in the Asia-Pacific region. Rapid urbanization has also resulted in increased pollution levels, thereby propelling the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles that are equipped with a temperature sensor in the engine and exhaust.

