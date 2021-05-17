(2018 – 2023) Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Body Composition Analyzers market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Body Composition Analyzers market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Body Composition Analyzers Market are –

Hologic Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

GE Healthcare

Accuniq Co. Ltd.

Inbody Co. Ltd.

Tanita

Maltron International Ltd.

Bodystat

Seca Gmbh & Co. KG.

Jawon Medical

The global body composition analyzers market is valued at approximately USD 1100 million for 2017 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. North America holds the largest share in geographical market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Large Pool of Obese Patients

Increased obesity burden is affecting health statistics across the globe. The rising level of awareness among people has improved the scope of the global body composition analyzers market to a great extent. The percentage of obese population involved in regular testing of body composition is increasing. The sales of body composition analyzers have witnessed an increasing pattern because of the obese population’s vulnerability to lifestyle disorders. According to WHO, over 1.9 billion are overweight and about 600 million are obese. Close to 41 million children under the age of five years are overweight. Globally, the percentage of women suffering from obesity is higher than that of men’s population; for women the figure is close to 15%, whereas it is 11% for men. All these statistics are expected to drive the number of body composition tests, which people would undergo to become aware. The increasing percentage of obese population is expected to significantly drive the global market.

High Equipment Costs

USA has the Largest Market Share in the Global Body Composition Analyzers market

In United States, the prevalence rate of obesity is very high among adults and teenagers. As per a report, the overall prevalence rate of obesity in the United States is close to 36.5%. The trends in teenage obesity have witnessed a relatively larger increment in the past few years, owing to lesser physical activity and higher consumption of fast food. A large percentage of population is health conscious in the United States. According to a survey, 41% of young adults are ready to spend more to know about fitness level they possess and procure healthy food to balance their diet. Considering the increased incidence of lifestyle disorders and other diseases, which show early signs in terms of change in body composition, the customer base of this market is bound to grow.

Order a Copy Of Body Composition Analyzers Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886625

