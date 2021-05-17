(2018 – 2023) Global Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Data Center Colocation Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 10.85% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Data Center Colocation market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Data Center Colocation market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Data Center Colocation Market are –

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom Limited

CyrusOne Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Softbank Group Corp.

Equinix

Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

NTT Communications

The global data center colocation market was valued at USD 25.52 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 47.34 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.85% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Colocation is a data center facility, where a corporation can rent space for servers and other computing hardware. Colocation facilities provide space, power, cooling, physical security for the server, storage, and networking equipment to interconnect them to a variety of telecommunications and network service providers at low cost.

Server workload continues to grow with each passing year, which shows an adverse effect on IT operations. It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% data growth rate per year, and this has resulted in many organizations doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period, leading to over-builds that drive to wasted capital across infrastructure, power, and staffing costs. Colocation acts as an attractive solution, as it allows organizations to solve a problem without substantial upfront costs, which is one of the reasons that is expected to drive the growth of this market. Many developing countries have emphasized on the digitization of existing products and services. Many services, such as bill payments, records of people recipient of government services, are all being digitized, further fueling the need for data center colocation. The acceleration in the overall cloud adoption is expected to double the size of data center colocation. The need for separately owned data centers has been reduced with the onset of cloud, fueling the growth of data center colocation.

Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT is Driving the Market

Cloud computing is one sector that has been estimated to be a significant driver of the data center colocation industry. Cloud computing has been proliferating over the past few years, owing to lower operational expenses faced by enterprises. Currently, the cloud market consists of large global companies, like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Cloud, as well as companies in provider segment. Regarding infrastructure, global corporations, and third-party vendors have been identified to support their services with hyper-scale data centers and rent spaces at colocation service providers. Combining colocation with the cloud can help reduce latency, increase security, and create cloud interconnection opportunities. Cloud provider companies require private networks with high levels of bandwidth and resiliency, and support from a robust data center provider.

Healthcare is the Fastest Growing Sector

Many healthcare departments are facing pressure, to reduce the cost structure of a company, and deliver full regulatory compliance and efficient solutions, with constraints about the increasing amount of data being generated. Data center collocation provides the best alternative, to enable cost saving means for any firm. Digitization of consumer health records, in the form of electronic medical records (EMR), contributes to data increment. Latest innovations in the medical equipment, modernization of legacy operating systems, such as management of personnel, improvement in the patient response systems, etc., generate a multitude of data, further necessitating the need for data center colocation.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

Asia-Pacific is a hub for major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across the industry verticals. Power, space, and IP transit cost more in China, emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center. China has 50 internet users per 100 people, indicating the scope for immense development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers and 52 cloud service providers. Japan has 93 internet users per 100 people, showing high internet literacy in Japan. Japan has a high density of colocation, owing to such generation of data. Digital Realty has launched its first data center in Japan, named ‘Digital Osaka 1’, indicating increasing investment in the region. Singapore is considered one of the largest shipping ports in the world, ensuring connectivity. With its stable government committed to driving prosperity through economic development and innovation, Singapore continues to attract major investments from the technology industry.

Major Players: AT&T INC., IBM CORPORATION, CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED, CHINA UNICOM, CYRUSONE, DIGITAL REALTY, SOFTBANK, EQUINIX, FUJITSU, AND NTT COMMUNICATIONS, amongst many others.

