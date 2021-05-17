Acrylic Sheet Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Acrylic Sheet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Acrylic Sheet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Acrylic Sheet market status and forecast, categorizes the global Acrylic Sheet market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.
Germany accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue and volume, on account of increased demand in numerous application segments. The recovery of the automotive and construction industries in the country is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.
The acrylic sheet industry in Germany is projected to witness growth to the tune of 4.1% over the forecast years, mainly on account of the increasing use of the product in visual communication and retail applications such as display trays, casings, and POS. The presence of Evonik Industries, the biggest manufacturer in the industry, is also expected to have positive impacts on the industry growth in the country.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Evonik
Mitsubishi Rayon
Altuglas (Arkema)
Polycasa
Plaskolite
Taixing Donchamp
Unigel Group
Donchamp
Jumei
Jiushixing
Guang Shun Plastic
Shen Chuen Acrylic
Raychung Acrylic
Asia Poly
Elastin
GARY Acrylic Xishun
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cell Cast
Extruded
Continuous Cast
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Architecture & Construction
Furniture & Design
Automotive & Transportation
Visual Communication & Retail
Electronics & Energy
Medical
Sanitary
Others
Key Stakeholders
Acrylic Sheet Manufacturers
Acrylic Sheet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Acrylic Sheet Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
