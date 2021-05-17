Air Transport MRO 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report centers around the worldwide Air Transport MRO status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination destinations are to exhibit the Air Transport MRO improvement in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the worldwide Air Transport MRO market size was million US$ and it is required to achieve million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The commercial aviation industry is also expected to exhibit substantial growth in the years to come. Factors such as investments in increasing fleet size and redefining passenger experience are projected to catapult the industry on upward trajectory. One of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the industry is the drastic rise in the air traffic owing to rising disposable income. The global economic developments are poised to support the expansion of the industry in the forthcoming years.
North America is anticipated to demonstrate substantial growth owing to the presence of global leaders in the region. It is poised to benefit from the technological advancements being introduced by the participants. Also, the economic stability of the region is anticipated to boost the revenue generation of the industry over the next couple of years. Similarly, Europe is forecasted to grow significantly in the years to come. The region houses some of the most important players in the industry. It is likely to work in favor of the growth of the industry in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is prognosticated to signify developmental opportunities owing to the consolidation of fast-developing nations such as India and China.
The key players covered
China National Aviation Holding Company
AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC
Air France-KLM SA
General Electric Company
Delta Air Lines, Inc
Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.
John Swire & Sons HK Ltd
MTU Aero Engines AG
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Market segment by Type
Engine
Components
Line
Airframe
Market segment by Application,
Narrowbody Jet
Widebody Jet
Turboprop
Regional Jet
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Engine
1.4.3 Components
1.4.4 Line
1.4.5 Airframe
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air Transport MRO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Narrowbody Jet
1.5.3 Widebody Jet
1.5.4 Turboprop
1.5.5 Regional Jet
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size
2.2 Air Transport MRO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air Transport MRO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Air Transport MRO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 China National Aviation Holding Company
12.2 AAR Corporation, British Airways PLC
12.3 Air France-KLM SA
12.4 General Electric Company
12.5 Delta Air Lines, Inc
…
