Airborne Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Explores New Growth Opportunities From 2017-2022

Even in an age of global uncertainty, economic recessions, and shrinking defense budgets, the threats faced by nations from terrorism or adversaries hardly reduces in direct proportion. That is why several of them are investing in airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment to always stay one step ahead and take a proactive rather than reactive approach to any situation. Countries such as the US, UK, Russia, India, and China are amongst the top defense spenders in the world and they are widely expected to either upgrade or replace their entire fleet of airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. In addition to this, the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market has been flooded with customization options, sensor upgrades, and diverse purchase models. The airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market is expected to record a robust CAGR of 6.2% for the period 2017 to 2022.

Gas-electric hybrids are projected to have a marginal revenue share in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market by fuel type segment in 2017 but should gain some share going forward. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 780 million can be attributed to gas-electric hybrids from 2017 to 2022. Solar powered airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment is a similar niche at present as the investment in solar energy is marginal at best, especially when compared to conventional airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. Nonetheless, companies actively involved in the solar powered segment could seek to target North America as the region is predicted to near a value of US$ 1 billion by end 2022

A quarter of the revenue share by fuel type segment in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market is on account of alternative fuels. The alternative fuel segment is assessed to witness a robust CAGR in excess of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022, making it imperative for key stakeholders in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market to be present in this segment. Hydrogen fuel cell segment presents a slightly smaller market opportunity that the alternative fuel segment in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market. However, it can scarcely be ignored entirely as major players are investing heavily in tapping hydrogen as a fuel source because of its ubiquity

The battery-operated segment is the largest in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market by fuel type. It is unlikely to cede its leadership position even if it loses market share. The North America battery-operated airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market is worth more than US$ 3.5 billion at the end of the forecast period

Persistence Market Research has profiled a few of the most prominent companies that have shaped the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance market. The companies include Thales S.A, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Boeing Co., UTC Aerospace Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3 Technologies, and BAE Systems.

Unmanned ISR Far More Popular Than Manned ISR

Unmanned ISR had a revenue share greater than two-thirds in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market by aircraft type segment in 2017 and are on track to gain market share going forward. Unmanned ISR’s are preferred over their manned counterparts because they are far safer and have minimal risk to human life. The unmanned ISR segment in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market is assessed to have a value of almost US$ 20 billion at the end of the forecast period. Manned ISR account for the balance revenue share in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market and are predicted to lose share at the expense of unmanned ISR’s. North America has a large contribution in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market and companies are advised to focus on the US as it has a huge defense budget and should continue to remain the preeminent military spender.

Battery-Operated Equipment to Race Ahead of Others

The battery operated segment had a revenue share greater than a third in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market but is projected to lose market share during the course of the forecast period. An absolute dollar opportunity of approx. US$ 2.3 billion is waiting to be tapped in the battery-operated segment of the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market. The hydrogen fuel cell segment accounted for a revenue share of a little over one fifth in the airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance equipment market by fuel type segment. Additional R&D and investment in hydrogen technology are anticipated to make this fuel source increasingly important in the days ahead.

