Aircraft Nacelle Components Market Size By Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Forecast 2025

On the basis of end user, aircraft nacelle components market is divided in to OEM, MRO and aftermarket. Increasing MRO industry in across the region will drive the demand during the study period. In 2016, MRO demand from engine & components accounted for more than 50% of the total market. High demand for MRO in Asia Pacific will support the industry growth.

Aircraft Nacelle Components Market will grow owing to increasing demand of engines in new deliveries of next generation airplanes. dvancement in nacelle engine technology with fuel-efficient engines drives demand of aircraft nacelle components market.

Manufacturers possess the growth opportunity owing to increasing demand of commercial airplanes to cater to rising air travel and goods transportation industry. For instance, in June 2017, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and United Aircraft Corporation in Russia finalized agreement on full scale development of wide body airline of capacity of 280 passengers.

Manufacturers focusing on reducing overall weight of the product drives the demand for high strength, reduced weight components. Aircraft nacelle holds engine propulsion system and help in reducing engine vibration, deicing, noise. It also manages external and internal temperature difference. Need for high strength components will stimulate the demand for aircraft nacelle components market.

Based on component, aircraft nacelle components market is categorized in to thrust reverser, fan cowl, inlet cowl, exhaust component, engine & system parts. Increasing demand for efficient aircraft thrust reverser and engine components for better operation will increase the revenue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will exhibit highest growth rate owing to high airline traffic supported by increasing travel & tourism. Increasing consumer preference for air travel and rise in international travel in countries China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia will support the industry growth. Moreover, rising defense budget for military airplane procurement and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional jets will contribute to the regional growth.

Increasing use of air transport for passenger and good transportation creates need to increase air fleet across the globe. In 2016, aviation industry accounted for about 3.8 billion passenger transports and 54.9 million tons of goods were delivered. Airline traffic increased by 4.8% worldwide and airplane fleet size increased by 3.6%. Airline companies expanding their fleet size will drive the demand for aircraft nacelle components market.

Some of manufacturers are Safran, Pratt & Whitney, Shell Aviation, GE Aviation, UTC aerospace system, Spirit Aerosystems, FACC, Bombardier, Engine Alliance, GKN Aerospace, CFM International, Leonardo S.p.A., International Aero Engines, and Lockheed Martin. Companies are engaged in developing light product, M&A activities and regional expansion for business growth.

