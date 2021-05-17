Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Anesthesia monitoring devices are used to maintain patient’s safety towards anesthetic drugs during a surgery procedure. There are several types of anesthesia monitors and related medical equipment in use that depends on the type of cases to be performed in a particular setting. Anesthesia monitoring devices monitor the patient’s body while administering anesthesia and allowed to monitor the rhythm & electrical conduction of the heart, measures patient’s cardiac output & vascular status, helps to monitor the blood oxygenation and many others. This device is a part of a multivariable monitor, an anesthesia workstation, or a separate console wherein an alarms incorporated into monitoring systems detect that alert to out-of-range variables or conditions of a patient’s.

Major Key Players Profiling in this Study:

MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

DRaGERWERK AG AND CO. KGAA

GE HEALTHCARE Covidien PLC

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

SCHILLER AG

CRITICARE SYSTEMS, INC.

HEYER MEDICAL AG

INFINIUM MEDICAL INC.

SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP S.R.L.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population and growing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases are the few factors that are expected to drive the global market for anesthesia monitoring devices. Moreover, the introduction of advanced technologies to monitor cardiac functions will also help to enhance the demand for anesthesia monitoring devices that add new opportunities for the global anesthesia monitoring devices market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global anesthesia monitoring devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, disease and geography. The global anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of product the market is segmented into advanced anesthesia monitors, basic anesthesia monitors, integrated anesthesia workstations and others. The advanced anesthesia monitors segment is further segmented into anesthesia gas monitors, depth of anesthesia monitors, standalone capnography monitors and other anesthesia monitoring devices. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global anesthesia monitoring devices based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall anesthesia monitoring devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the anesthesia monitoring devices market in the global arena due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing technological advancements such as improved alarm system in the region. The Asia-Pacific region anticipated to show a significant growth rate due to the continuous development in the anesthesia devices in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market over the next five years.

The reports cover key developments in the anesthesia monitoring devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from anesthesia monitoring devices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for anesthesia monitoring devices market in the global market.

