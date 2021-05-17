Application Delivery Networks Market Application, Technological Development And Future Business 2024- Array Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Dell, Networx Australia, Procera Networks, SynerComm

Application Delivery Networks (ADN) is a group of technologies developed to provide application security, availability, acceleration, and visibility. It is a broad approach for performance optimization and content delivery for remotely available applications. ADN is designed to ensure the efficient and safe distribution of applications which are business critical across the network of an enterprise. It is a crucial technology for any organization that wants to migrate its application over the cloud. The traditional application delivery network combines various optimization technologies and an application delivery controller working in the data center. It optimizes application availability, performance, visibility, and security. There are multiple technologies that are deployed to deliver ADN such as application layer security, application acceleration, network availability tools, and application discovery.

Application delivery networks can be fragmented into two components namely WAN (Wide Area Network) optimization controller and application delivery controller. Application delivery controller is a load balancing device that is present in front of application servers in the data center facilities. It helps to allocate web traffic over multiple distributed application servers, to reduce the overload from an individual server. Application delivery controllers perform other functions such as compression, caching, SSL offload, and traffic shaping. WAN optimization controller is located at both the client device and data center facilities and uses a variety of techniques including caching, compression, protocol spoofing, latency optimization, and de-duplication to improve application performance.

