Classification of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market by Types, Applications, Manufactures, and Forecast (2019-2024)

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System generally includes three magnetic field generators and one magnetic field detector. The advantage of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is low cost, convenient and flexible, no blocking problem of the light path between the detector and the generator. The disadvantage is that Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is very sensitive to the metal objects, especially for the ferromagnetic instrument in the surgical area. Because of the operation room has monitor, anesthesia machine and other equipment, so a large number of multi frequency electromagnetic wave can influences the accuracy and reliability of electromagnetic navigation.

Medtronic,Brainlab,Fiagon,Collin Medical,Karl Storz,Scopis,Veran Medical,

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

In the last several years, Global market of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.3%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, with a production market share nearly 64% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27 %.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Veran Medical, Karl Storz, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

With the development of medical technology level, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will be widely used in surgical field. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will become more and more accurate in surgical process.

The worldwide market for Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Any Query, Ask to Our Expert @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13851201 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Types:

110 VAC

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Applications:

Orthopedic Navigation System

ENT Navigation System

Spinal Navigation System