Data Broker Service Global Market 2019-2024: Acxiom, Experian, Equifax, CoreLogic
Data Broker Service Market 2019
An information broker or data broker collects information about individuals from public records and private sources including census and change of address records, motor vehicle and driving records, user-contributed material to social networking sites,[1] media and court reports, voter registration lists, consumer purchase histories, most-wanted lists and terrorist watch lists, bank card transaction records, health care authorities, and web browsing histories.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Data Broker Service in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report orders the market dependent on producers, areas, type and application.
The report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with a basic explanation. This overview talks about the definition of the product or service, key applications of the same in various end-use industries and the production and management technology employed for it. The global Data Broker Service market analysis has also given a deeper insight into the competitive landscape, recent industry trends and regional market analysis for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.
Key Players
The report has identified and analyzed various key players functioning in the Data Broker Service market. This analysis has profiled and studied both, key players as well as promising market entrants.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Acxiom
Experian
Equifax
CoreLogic
TransUnion
Oracle
Lifelock
H.I.G. Capital
PeekYou
TowerData
Alibaba
Bloomberg
Datasift
FICO
RELX
Moody’s
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluver
Ignite Technologies
HG Data
IBM
Morningstar
Qlik
IHS Markit
Market Dynamics
The market research report has explored various factors causative of influential growth in the global Data Broker Service market over the forecast period. It studies various volume trends, value of the product/service, and the pricing history. Some key factors analyzed in the report include the effect of technological innovations, growth in the world population, dynamics observed in the demand, and the impact of government policies on the competitive functioning of Data Broker Service market.
Segmental Analysis
The global Data Broker Service market is studied for various segments including regional segmentation to gain detailed perspective of the market scenario. The regional segmentation has been studied for North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report found on WGR has included a detailed analysis of the Data Broker Service market dynamics in each one of the regional segments mentioned above.
Research Methodology
For precise determination of the market potential over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024, the market has been analyzed using the Porter’s Five Force Model. In addition, an in-depth SWOT analysis has been conducted to provide precise and accurate results in the Data Broker Service market research report.
