Digital Games Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2020

A collective analysis on ‘Digital Games market’ by Persistence Market Research offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

A video game is an electronic game that includes a video device for human interaction with the user interface of the game. PC monitor, mobile display and TV are used as a video device. The electronic systems used to play video games are known as platforms. Different platforms include PCs, consoles, TVs, mobile devices and others. Different types of games are available for different gaming platforms. The video games are available in two formats include digital and physical. The physical format is the one in which the game is played with the use of physical disc. While digital format is the one in which the game is played after downloading and requires no physical disc to play.

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3340

North America is the largest market for digital games, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for digital games.

Increasing number of gamers, rising disposable income and technology innovation are some of the major driving force for digital games market. The number of active game players is increasing globally. According to a research done by an independent research firm in the 110 largest countries in the world, in 2013 around 18.75% of the population is active game players and 2.4 billion are internet users. In addition, China alone has 180 million active game players which are almost equivalent to the number of active game players in the Western Europe. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to fuel the growth rate of digital games market. Increasing disposable income allows the customer to spend more money.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics China, annual per capita disposable income of urban households in China increased from USD 2,271.0 in 2008 to USD 3408.5 in 2012. The overall annual disposable income in India medium household income increased from USD 1,366.2 billion in 2010 to USD 1,587.6 billion in 2013.

Some of the major companies operating in the digital games market include Behavior Interactive, Activision Blizzard Inc., Asobo Studio, CCP hf, Changyou.com, Cryptic Studios, 4A Games, GameHouse, Electronic Arts Inc., Gamelion, Konami Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nexon, Rovio Entertainment Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, The Lego Group and GungHo Entertainment.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3340

Key points covered in the report