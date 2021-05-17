WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Edge Analytics 2019 Global Market to Reach US$ 11 billion and Growing at CAGR of 31% by 2023”.

Edge Analytics Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global edge analytics market by component (solutions, services), type (descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, diagnostic), deployment (cloud, on premise), business application (sales, marketing, HR, operations, finance) and vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/edge-analytics-2019-global-market-to-reach-us-11-billion-and-growing-at-cagr-of-31-by-2023-291349.html

The global edge analytics market is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global edge analytics market include:

Cisco Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Apigee Corporation (U.S.)

• AGT International Inc. (Switzerland)

• Foghorn Systems (U.S.)

• CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

• Analytic Edge (India)

• Prism Tech (U.K.)

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3800451-edge-analytics-market-research-report-global-forecast-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Solutions

• Services

On the basis of type, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

• Diagnostic

On the basis of deployment, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

• On Premise

On the basis of business application, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Sales

• Marketing

• HR

• Operations

• Finance

On the basis of vertical, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• IT & Telecommunication

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Hospitality

• Government

• Others

………

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3800451-edge-analytics-market-research-report-global-forecast-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Table 1 Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 2 Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 3 Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 4 Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 5 Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 6 Edge Analytics Market, By Regions

Table 7 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 8 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 9 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 10 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 11 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 12 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 13 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 14 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 15 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 16 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 17 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 18 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 19 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 20 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 21 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 22 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 23 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 24 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 25 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 26 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 27 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 28 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 29 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 30 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 31 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 32 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 33 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 34 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 35 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 36 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Table 37 France Edge Analytics Market, By Component

Table 38 France Edge Analytics Market, By Type

Table 39 France Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 40 France Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application

Table 41 France Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3800451

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)