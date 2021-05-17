WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Edge Data Center 2019 Global Market to Reach US$ 1,740 million and Growing at CAGR of 13% by 2023”.

Edge Data Center Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global edge data center market by components (hardware, software, service), by service (professional service, support and maintenance service), by organization size (small & medium enterprises), by vertical (banking, IT & telecommunication); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.



The global edge data center market is expected to reach USD 1,740 million by 2023, at a CAGR of near about 13% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global edge data center market include:

Rittal (Germany)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Panduit Corp (U.S.)

• Anixter International (U.S.)

• Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.)

• Zellabox (Australia)

• Dell Inc. (U.S.)

• Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of components, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hardware

• Software

• Service

On the basis of service, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Professional Service

• Support and Maintenance Service

On the basis of organization size, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:

Banking

• IT & Telecommunication

………

