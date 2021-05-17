Electronic Passports Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Electronic Passports Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Electronic Passports” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electronic Passports report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

The rapid development of the tourism industry and the improvement of people’s living standards are the main factors that promote growth of this market. There are currently 122 countries with E-passport programs which QYR estimates are producing 146.83 million units E-passport in 2018. Most E-passport are valid for 5 or 10 years and there were one billion E-passport in circulation, exceeding 60% of all passports in use.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

The global Electronic Passports market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electronic Passports market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Passports in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electronic Passports in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Passports market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electronic Passports market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Market size by Product

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market size by End User

Adult

Child

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Passports are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

