Elevators and Escalators Market Global Potential Growth,Share,Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023

Elevators and Escalators Industry 2019

This report analyzes the global elevators and escalators market by type (elevators, escalators, moving walkways), service (new installation, maintenance & repair), elevator technology (traction, machine room-less, hydraulic), end user and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global elevators and escalators market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

The major players in global elevators and escalators market include:

KONE Corporation (Finland)

• Sigma Elevator Company (Korea)

• Otis Elevator Company (U.S.)

• United Technologies (U.S.)

• Schindler (Switzerland)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

• FUJITEC (Japan)

• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

• Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan)

• Stein Ltd (Russia)

• PAPPAS Elevators (Russia)

• Gulf Elevator & Escalator Co. Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

• Electra Ltd. (Israel)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Elevators

• Escalators

• Moving Walkways

On the basis of service, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:

New Installation

• Maintenance & Repair

On the basis of elevator technology, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:

Traction

• Machine room-Less

• Hydraulic

On the basis of region, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

