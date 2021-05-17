Global Bluetooth Beacons Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast By Type And Application From
Bluetooth beacons are becoming increasingly popular across industries as they are a cost effective and simple deploy model. As these beacons are supported by almost all operating systems, their demand is expected to increase. Bluetooth beacons are deployed by businesses to send content and information, which are contextually relevant, to users at specific locations. They open up the probability of connecting the online virtual world with the offline, physical world by providing context –aware information to mobile users. Bluetooth beacons devices broadcast signals and messages to smart devices under range, in the form of notifications. They basically consist of a chip and various electronic components on a small circuit board. As these devices offer a more personalized and enhanced user experience, the market for Bluetooth beacons is projected to grow at a healthy pace.
Overview of the Bluetooth Beacons Market:
Topmost manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Bluetooth Beacons Market Are: BlueCats,Estimote,Kontakt.io,PayPal,Gimbal,.
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Scope of the Bluetooth Beacons Market Report: This report studies the Bluetooth Beacons market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bluetooth Beacons market by product type and applications/end industries.The key factor driving the industry growth is the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags. Beacons are witnessing growing penetration across asset tracking and machine/equipment status observation in high volume verticals. At the same time, the markets for both existing and new applications are maturing, leading to larger roll-outs. Growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, point of sale (POS) devices, digital signage, and vending machines is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Apart from retail applications, beacons are also projected to become a common commodity in industrial applications.North America has the largest penetration of organized retails, hence this region generates the majority of the revenue in the Bluetooth beacons market in the retail industry. The US being the largest market in this region, holds a market share of close to 84% in terms of the shipments of beacon devices as of 2015.The global Bluetooth Beacons market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bluetooth Beacons.Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
